Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Trading Up 7.3% After Strong Earnings

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 492,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 597,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In related news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $7,654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 306,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

