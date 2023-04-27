Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 1,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

