Wanchain Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $50.60 million and $1.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,455,965 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

