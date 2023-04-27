Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warpaint London Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 220.25 ($2.75) on Thursday. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.54. The company has a market capitalization of £169.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,092.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

