Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 124,319 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 203.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,319 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after buying an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $83,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 3,011,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile



Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

