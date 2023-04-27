Waycross Partners LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

NYSE:RCL opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $81.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

