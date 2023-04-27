Waycross Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $31,636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

ROKU opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $110.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

