Waycross Partners LLC Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash Trading Up 1.0 %

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

DASH opened at $58.05 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

