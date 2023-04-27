Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 10,075 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.80 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

