Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 12,228 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

MA stock opened at $369.70 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.