Waycross Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.55. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

