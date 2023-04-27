Waycross Partners LLC Takes $5.24 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $237.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $616.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $240.01.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

