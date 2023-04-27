WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 85,228 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of FOCT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,327 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $285.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.