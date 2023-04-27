WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 131.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $681.22.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,379. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

