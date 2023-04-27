WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.31. The company had a trading volume of 442,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,079. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

