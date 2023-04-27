Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings of ($13.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($12.94). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at ($15.36) EPS.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $140,582,970,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.