Wedbush Lowers Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Offerpad Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $677.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.45 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 60.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 962,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 4,209.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 849,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 125,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

