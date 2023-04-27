Wells Fargo & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 49,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,320,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

