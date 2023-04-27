Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.
ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.74.
Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $305.52 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
