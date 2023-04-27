Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $305.52 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

