Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $80.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE WOLF opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,700,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,325,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

