WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.8 %

WesBanco stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

