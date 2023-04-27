WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $19,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

