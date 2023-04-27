WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

