West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 3.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.82. 426,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,096. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

