West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.965-2.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.22. 905,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

