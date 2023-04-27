Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Acquires $19,988.10 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) Director Inez Wondeh acquired 495 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.38 per share, with a total value of $19,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,988.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.10. 184,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Several research analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.