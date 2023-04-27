Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.15

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 75774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WABC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
