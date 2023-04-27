Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.15

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 75774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,807 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

