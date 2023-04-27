Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 52.6% in April

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WINC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

