Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.48.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.