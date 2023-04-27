Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.48.
Western Digital Price Performance
Western Digital stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
