Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 314,923 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 2.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $100,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. 255,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.856 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Articles

