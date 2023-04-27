Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.856 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WES opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 298,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

