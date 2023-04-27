Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,625 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,003.82.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,009.85 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,047.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,643.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,559.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

