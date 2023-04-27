Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 47,457 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 48.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,640. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

