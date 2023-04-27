Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,066 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of F5 worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

