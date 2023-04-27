Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.