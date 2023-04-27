Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,515 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PSA opened at $288.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.65. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $400.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.