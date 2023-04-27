Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.28 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $124,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,787,000 after purchasing an additional 277,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $355.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.