Westpac Banking Corp Has $17.35 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

