Westpac Banking Corp Has $18.70 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in S&P Global by 27.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $340.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

