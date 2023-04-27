Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 2,313 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $228.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

