Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 458,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,167,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

