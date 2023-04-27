Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52, RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.39. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

