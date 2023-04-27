White Gold (CVE:WGO) PT Lowered to C$2.10

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.45 to C$2.10 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 371.91% from the stock’s previous close.

White Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVE WGO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. White Gold has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

