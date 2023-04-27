White Gold (CVE:WGO) PT Lowered to C$2.10

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.45 to C$2.10 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 371.91% from the stock’s previous close.
White Gold Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CVE WGO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. White Gold has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.67.
About White Gold
