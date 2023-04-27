Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

