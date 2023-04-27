Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Winmark Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of WINA opened at $336.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.38. Winmark has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $349.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
