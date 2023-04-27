WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 3,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,684,000 after buying an additional 428,206 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 40.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

