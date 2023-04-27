WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.56

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.56 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 47.35 ($0.59). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 46.21 ($0.58), with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.89.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.