Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.85) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.97) to GBX 2,450 ($30.60) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.47) to GBX 3,200 ($39.97) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

