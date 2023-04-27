WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12 to $4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.290 billion to $1.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
WNS Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,128. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
