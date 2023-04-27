Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 5,217 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTV traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,898. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.61. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

